A goal four minutes into added time gave Potton a 3-2 win at Colney Heath on Saturday after they had battled hard to stay in the match.

Potton started pressurising and on the attack with Toluwalope Ikuyinminu shooting wide, the keeper saving at Jordan Brown’s feet then the same player shooting over the bar.

At the other end Sippetts broke away but shot straight at James Hoskins, then Crawley broke away but Hoskins was able to collect the ball and play started to get scrappy.

In the 30th minute Potton were awarded a free kick just outside the penalty area and Reece Crowter’s shot flew into the net giving the keeper no chance of saving it.

Potton are now fourth in the league.

For the remainder of the half Colney Heath put Potton under pressure with the defence remaining firm. Ejjahya, Fulton and Jordan Brown all had efforts go over Hoskins’ bar.

Colney Heath started the second half where they finished the first with Dykes heading wide, Doolan shooting over the bar and Brown shooting wide.

In the 58th minute Dykes was allowed to run through beating three men before shooting low into the corner of the net to equalise.

Potton started to get back into the match with Ikuyinminu playing the ball for Crowter to run on and seeing the keeper save his effort.

Play became more stop-start with a number of fouls with Colney Heath players continually surrounding the referee. Crowter saw his shot go just wide of the post and Jordan Brown was also well wide with his shot.

Colney Heath applied more pressure with Hughes seeing his shot deflected for a corner, Hoskins saving from Dykes and Fulton shooting wide. Potton’s defence were holding out well until the 83rd minute when a free-kick was headed home by King from close range to give Colney Heath the lead.

Potton fought back and in the 90th minute Brown forced the ball home between the keeper’s legs to equalise.

Potton were not finished, and in the fourth minute of added time a high centre was headed goalwards by Charlie Clark, looping over the keeper to finish in the back of the net to give Potton the lead, and ultimatley the points.

This Saturday, Potton travel to Winslow United. They were promoted last season and so far this have not dropped a point in their five league games to date.

Then on Tuesday, Potton visit Harpenden Town in the SSML Premier Cup.