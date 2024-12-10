The quarter-final of the Hinchingbrooke Cup finished goalless after 90 minutes but St Neots went through 4-3 on penalties against Potton United on Tuesday.

The game saw several chances for either side but neither could find the breakthrough.

For St Neots, Parker tried a long shot that was off target and Baulk passed to Culkin who shot wide, then Potton gave the ball away at the back allowing Willis to shoot wide.

Potton started to get into the game more and a good passing move ended with Harry Forde shooting wide, before Willis saw his shot blocked by Jack Thomas and at the other end Cole Butler passed to Jordan Brown who saw his shot saved by the keeper.

James Hoskins made several good saves for Potton.

Amaeshike saw his shot saved by James Hoskins while Tavernier had a header cleared off the Potton line and soon afterwards at the other end Jordan Brown was put through and his shot rebounded from the post to safety.

The second-half saw more of the same. Tavernier saw his shot saved by Hoskins and the free kick from Emmanuel Gbejuade was well held by the keeper.

Baulk was narrowly wide with his effort following a long throw-in while Potton’s Charlie Clark shot over the bar.

Hoskins saved well from Amaeshike and Williams, before Potton were reduced to ten men when Jordan Brown was sent off for dissent on 76 minutes.

Hoskins saved well from Hatch while Butler went close for Potton, but ultimately penalties would decide the outcome.

Potton go to Wormley Rovers in the league on Saturday.