Potton through in FA Vase on penalties

Potton progressed to the second round of the Izuzu FA Vase 4-3 on penalties after a 0-0 draw at Colney Heath on Saturday.

Potton were playing up the slight slope and early play was scrappy with Hughes firing a free kick well over the Potton cross bar.

Caffrey missed a good chance when he headed wide from a corner and then James Hoskins saved from Dykes.

Potton started to come into the game more now and Shane Fox saw his shot blocked and Jordan Brown saw his header saved by the keeper.

Potton United boss Gary Jackson.

Toluwalope Ikuyinminu then saw his shot saved followed by Jordan Brown seeing his shot blocked.

Potton dominated the second-half but couldn’t find the net, Cole Butler, Essa Rashan, Jordan Brown and new signing Markel Cousins all going close.

So to penalties. Colney Heath missed their first one but scored the next three. Potton scored their first four but the keeper saved the fifth. Hoskins then saved the fifth to send Potton through into the next round.

Not a game for the purists but Potton dominated enough in the second half to have won it, but good defending by Colney Heath and Potton delaying their shooting saw the match go to penalties.

Potton will now go to Suffolk side Walsham le Willows in the next round on October 9.

*Tuesday night saw Potton exit the County Cup after a 4-1 defeat at Real Bedford.

Potton are next in action this weekend when they go to Tring Athletic in the SSML Premier Division.