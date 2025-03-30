Potton United beaten at Kempton Rovers by late winner

Potton United were beaten after conceding a goal with six minutes to go.

This match seemed to be heading for a dull 0-0 draw until the 84th minute when Kempston broke away and scored a very well taken goal to take the three points.

As seems normal nowadays Potton were without numerous players, for one reason or another, and Assistant Manager Jack Galatis team selection was very limited. Those that did play could not be faulted for effort.

Kempston started brightly with a centre from Hudson going across the goal and eluding everyone.The Bolton tried a shot from 25 yards that hit the post and rebounded to safety. Potton came more into the game and a shot from Emmanuel Gbejuade was blocked and rebounded to Nickolav Rusev who shot went very wide of the goal.

A through ball found Kempston’s Joseph who delayed his shot and Potton were able to block his effort. A good run by Brandon Jessop ended with a Kempston defender intercepting the pass. James Smith headed wide following a corner and then Gbejuade shot wide.

Just after the restart Jessop made a good run before shooting over the bar. A good passing movement ended with Jessop finding Rusev whose effort was tipped round the post by the keeper. Then came a period of Kempston pressure with both Pike and Hudson seeing shots deflected for corners. Sam Galatis saved well from Greene. Debutant and substitute Gabriel Charnock had a good run before forcing the keeper in a full length save.

In the 84th minute Nkrumah was allowed to run with the ball from about 40 yards out and his shot gave Galatis no chance of saving and gave Kempston the lead.In the closing minute Charnock forced a save from the keeper which he fumbled in an attempt to waste time.Potton players challenged for the ball and the referee decided unfairly, which up to that time he had had a good match, and this resulted in a fracas with the players resulting in 2 Potton and 1 Kempston player being shown yellow cards. After 4 minutes of added time the referee blew for the end of the match.

Team: Sam Galatis, Robbie Sutherland (Jesse Armoo), Alfie Turner. Josh Brown, Mike Evans, James Smith, Reece Crowter, Peter Murphy, Nickolav Rusev (Gabriel Charnock), Emmanuel Gbejuade, Brandon Jessop

Next Saturday 5 April Potton are at home to League Champions Milton Keynes Irish in the League KO 3.00pm.