Potton United break winless run in emphatic fashion

Potton got their first win since 1st March with a convincing 6-1 victory at Crawley Green.

Crawley dominated the first half hour but when Crowter scored with a low free kick. Potton then played some delightful football and scored some very well taken goals.

An early free kick from Tony Gibbs found Eddie Connolly whose shot was easily saved. Then Crawley Green started to apply pressure with a shot from Dibley being headed away by James Smith and following a pass from Boatwright-Collier, Dibley shot wide.

Dibley made a run and saw his shot saved by Sam Galatis. Peter Murphy was put through and saw his effort saved by the keepers feet. At the other end a corner from Boatwright-Collier hit the post and rebounded to safety. Potton were coming more into the game and Reece Crowter centre was headed by Nikolay Rusev towards goal and was blocked by a defender. In the 33rd minute Rusev was fouled just outside the penalty area and Crowter’s low free kick went direct into the net to give Potton the lead.

In a Crawley breakaway Ramsey’s shot was blocked by Josh Brown. Potton were starting to play some good football and in the 43rd minute Crowter played a one-two with Connolly that finished with Crowter dinking the ball past the keeper for goal number two.

Just after half-time Connolly and Crowter combined well with the keeper saving Crowter’s shot.In the 49th minute Connolly played the ball to Christos Pedrithes whose shot from just outside the penalty area simply flew past the keeper for goal number three. In the 59th minute a Crawley player was shown a second yellow card and were reduced to 10 men. Potton continued to press and in the 64th minute Peter Murphy played a through ball to Rusev who shot past the keeper for goal number four.Crawley had a free kick from Blackman deflected for a corner.

In the 70th minute Emmanuel Gbejuade was put through and the keeper partially save his effort and Rusev following up collided with the post in netting the goal. In the 75th minute Crawley were awarded a soft penalty for a challenge which Hankins converted. Potton were awarded a free kick just outside the penalty area and Tony Gibbs stepped up to score goal number six in the 80th minute.

Potton continued to attack and a through ball from Murphy found Gabriel Charnock who ran through to shoot narrowly wide. In the 89th minute a Crawley Green player was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Ryan Lamond. Just before the final whistle Gbejuade saw his shot well saved by the keeper.

Next Saturday 19 April Potton are at Away to Biggleswade United in the last League Match of the season KO 3.00pm.

The Hutchinson Hollow will stage two cup finals.First the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division Cup on Wednesday 23 April KO 7.45 between Biggleswade United and Milton Keynes Irish. Second the Bedfordshire FA Junior Cup on Friday 25 April KO 7.30pm between Ampthill Town Colts and Kempston Athletic.