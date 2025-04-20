Potton United finish season with derby win over Biggleswade United

Potton United ended the season on a high with a win at Biggleswade United.

In the first half playing against the wind Potton scored two well taken goals, but after the interval Biggeswade made four substitutions, changed their formation and mainly dominated the half but could only score one goal.

Potton made the perfect start in the 2nd minute when a Biggleswade defender played the ball back to the keeper who picked it up in his area. The referee correctly awarded an indirect free kick just inside the area and Reece Crowter played a short ball to Toby Gibbs who rifled his shot into the net to give Potton the lead.

Biggleswade retaliated with Smyth seeing his shot blocked, Uchenna shooting over and Owosu see his shot saved by Sam Galatis. Potton fought back with a shot from Josh Brown being well saved by the keeper and Nikolay Rusev shooting well wide. Biggleswade gave the ball away to Rusev and he shot narrowly over the bar.

A centre from Baker landed on top of the Potton net before Smyth shot well over the bar.Ryan Lamond made a good run down the left before passing to Rusev who delayed his shot and the chance was gone.Owosu tried a long range shot but was wide of the target.

In the 43rd minute Potton increased their lead when Eddie Connolly played a ball over the top of the Biggleswade defence for Josh Brown to run onto and rifle it past the keeper. The first half was fairly open and entertaining with Potton taking their chances.

After Biggleswade had made their four substitutes Rusev had an early chance but his effort was blocked.Galatis came out to intercept a pass but failed and in resulting melee both James Smith and Gibbs blocked goal bound shots with Galatis off his line.

In the 53rd minute Biggleswade played a ball over the top of the Potton defence for Kit Brown to run onto and lob over the advancing Galatis to score for Biggleswade. Rusev was wide with a header from Connolly’s cross and at the other end Smyth was wide after having an appeal for a penalty for handball turned down. Potton retaliated with Mike Evans and Reece Crowter combining well with Crowter’s shot being deflected for a corner and Smith headed over from a Lamond free kick.

Back came Biggleswade with Mendosa shooting over the bar. In the 69th minute Emmanuel Gbejuade was shown a red card after he had been pushed and the referee saw him pushing the Biggleswade player.So Potton had to play the last minutes with 10 minutes. Biggleswade continued to attack with Carter shooting wide and Snee seeing his header go just wide of the post. Carney shot over the bar following a corner and Snee sent another header wide of the post.