Potton United impress in battling draw with Tring Athletic

Potton United impressed again against a promotion-chasing team.

For the second week running Potton played a team chasing promotion and again took a well-earned point.

In the First Half Tring dominated play and must have rued some missed chances. In the second half the young Potton side came more into it and competed well as goalkeeper Sam Galatis making some outstanding saves throughout the match.

Early play favoured Tring with a shot being blocked and then Max Hercules shooting wide after Potton had pushed up. Peter Murphy then lost the ball and it finished with Osbourne shooting wide. Shepherd was wide with his shot before Potton’s first attempt on goal by Markel Cousins saw the keeper save. A neat back heel from Max Hercules found Osbourne who shot wide. Tring were sharper to the ball and Harvey headed wide from close range. Harvey headed wide from close range and Max Hercules dribbled his way through only to shoot way over the bar. Just before the interval Jones shot over following a corner and then Osbourne headed over from short range. The referee’s half time whistle came with Tring wondering how they had not taken the lead.

Max Hercules saw his header saved by Galatis and then moments later Galatis dived full length to make a tremendous save from Carberry. After this Potton came more into the game and were more than equal to Tring.

Murphy had a shot that was blocked and at the other end a weak shot from Turner was easily saved. Samuel Parker cleared an effort that looked as though it was going wide of the post. A fierce shot from Markel Cousins was saved and just before the final whistle a shot from Nikolay Rusev was easily saved by the keeper. The referee played three minutes of added time but neither side looked like scoring.

Next Saturday 22 March Potton are away to Dunstable Town in the League KO 3.00pm.