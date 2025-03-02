Potton United record first win in two months

Potton United recorded their first league win since early January and first clean sheet since early in December after beating FC Romania 1-0.

Potton also included three new signings – one who started the match and two that came on as substitutes.

In the early minutes Essa Rashan did well to clear off the line following a corner. He then was at the other end to shoot over the bar.

In the 19th minute, a good flowing passing movement by Potton ended with Peter Murphy passing to Nikolav Rusev to score to give Potton the lead.

Another good move then ended with Emmanuel Gbejuade’s shot being deflected into the side netting, then Rusev tried a long shot that was easily saved.

Romania came more into the game with both Danqual and Howell shooting over the bar.

Rusev and Robbie Sutherland both went close for United, while Sam Galatis saved well from Stylianides as the hosts led 1-0 at the break.

After the interval Romania made three substitutions and this seemed to liven them up, but they saw chances go to waste including Galatis again saving well from Stylianides and Balev.

Ezzadine was allowed to run with the ball and saw his fierce shot rebound to safety after hitting the post, the hosts eventually holding out.

Potton did play some good football at times and deserved the three points.

On Saturday, Potton travel to Cockfosters who are currently third in the league.