Potton United slip to defeat at Risborough Rangers

Potton United battled hard before slipping to defeat against Risborough Rangers.

Against third in the table Risborough Rangers Potton gave a very spirited display and in the end felt very disappointed that they had not come away with a point after a 2-1 defeat.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Potton were without Ben Holmes—suspended for one match, included two new young signings Sonny Gardner (central defender) and Lucas Titchmarsh (centre forward) and welcomed the return of Alfie Turner after his recent spell at Biggleswade.

Potton started brightly with Turner making a good run down the left before passing to Matt Gilbert whose cross eluded everyone. The ball was played to Cathlene who blocked off the challenge but shot wide. At the other end Turner ran and shot wide. Connell whose speedy runs down the left were a constant threat all afternoon saw Sam Galatis save twice, and then Antonio saw two shots deflected wide. Galatis saved well from Connell and then a shot from Connell was deflected wide for a corner. Then followed another good run by Connell who passed to Keita whose shot rebounded from the cross bar. In the 34th minute Potton were awarded a free kick just outside the Risborough penalty area, it seemed ages before the referee was able to get the Risborough wall back sufficiently, but when he did Reece Crowter’s kick rebounded of the outside of the wall to go inro the net to give Potton the lead.Etienne was well wide with his shot. In the 2nd minute of added time Rowe headed across the goal for Keita to score the equaliser. There was just time for the kick off and the referee blew the his whistle for half time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the start of the second half Risborough had the ball in the net but was ruled offside.Keista was put through but shot over the bar. Play was fairly even with neither side creating any clear cut chances.

In the 73rd minute came a most bizarre moment when Titchmarsh was chasing a long ball and collided with the keeper. To everyone’s amazement the referee showed Titchmarsh a straight red card, then after being approached by Potton’s captain Matt Gilbert he consulted with his Assistant and changed it to Yellow. After the match he explained that he had kept both cards in the same pocket and realised his mistake.

Six minutes late Titchmarsh was chasing a through ball that bounced high and a defenders foot contacted with Titchmarsh’s face but the defender was only shown a yellow card.

Kitwasina made a quick break before passing to Connell who shot narrowly wide of the post.At one end Crowter shot over and Wynter did the same at the other end. In the 89th minute Turner fouled Connell in the corner of the penalty area and the referee awarded a penalty from which Keita scored. Alex Georgiou shot wide and after 8 minutes of added time the referee blew for time. had given it their all on the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potton United: Sam Galatis, Ryan Lamont (Alex Georgiou), Matt Gilbert, Josh Brown (Spencer O’Leary), Sonny Gardner, Cameron Watson, Reece Crowter (Freddie Moriarty), Eddie Connolly (Harvey Vegh), Lucas Titchmarsh, Jack Moriarty, Alfie Turner

Next up is home to Baldock Town in the league on Tuesday 30 September and then away to Colney Heath in the League on Saturday 4 October.