Red card proves costly in Potton United defeat
In the early minutes Crawley’s Adeyileka was put through but Sam Galatis saved with his feet, then in the seventh minute Potton took the lead when Jordan Brown passed to Evans who netted from close range.
But Evans then saw red in the 36th minute and from the resulting free-kick, the ball found Kissiedu who scored with a low shot to equalise.
In the first couple of minutes of the second half Potton were forced to make two substitutions due to injuries, youth player Jack Young among those to come on, with Mickey Shuttlewood also then injured on 57 minutes.
In the 66th minute Crawley made a quick break and Kissiedu sored to give the visitors the lead.
Young made another good run and saw the keeper save his shot before Jordan Brown shot over the bar.
In the 79th minute a pass from Armoo was intercepted in midfield and Boatwright-Collier broke away and scored.
Jordan Brown came close to scoring with a header that went just wide following a corner, as the visitors ultimately held on to take the points.
On Saturday, Potton are at home to Winslow United in the League with a 3pm kick-off.
Then on Tuesday, 18 February they travel to Tring Athletic in the quarter-final of the Gladwish Challenge Trophy.