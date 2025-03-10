Six Biggleswade athletes compete in UK Cross Country Championships

The six Biggleswade members of the Bedfordshire squad at this year's UK Inter Counties Cross Country Championships

Six junior members of Biggleswade Athletic Club were selected to run for Bedfordshire in this year’s UK Inter-Counties Cross Country Championships at Wollaton Park, Nottingham, on Saturday March 8.

The standard of competition was very high, with leading runners from all over the UK − including Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well as nearly every county in England − taking part. With well over 300 runners in each race and firm ground conditions, the pace in every event was very fast.

Biggleswade provided two members of the Bedfordshire team in the U-15 Boys race and both put in great performances. Oliver Weddell came 60th and Sidney Hammond 130th. They were also 1st and 2nd of their team’s four scorers (each team in the junior races comprised up to eight runners but only the first four home scored), helping Bedfordshire to finish 28th of the 42 teams competing in that category.

Biggleswade had three runners in the U-13 Boys team. Theo Milner finished 281st in that race to be the fourth scorer for Bedfordshire; Ross Bone was 293rd; and Austin Milner 304th.

Biggleswade’s 6th runner at Wollaton Park was Lauren Bone who maintained her consistent cross-country form of the past winter with a fine run in the U-15 Girls race to finish 179th overall and 1st of the Bedfordshire team’s four scorers in that event.