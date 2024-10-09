Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A disappointing result and display by Potton on Saturday, in front of a good crowd of 135, saw them beaten 2-1 by a Dunstable Town team in the bottom half of the league.

The match started with Dunstable attacking and Briggs saw his shot deflected to hit the outside of the post and rebound to safety.

At the other end Toluwalope Ikuyinminu saw his hit the post and then the keeper’s head before rebounding to safety, before Jordan Brown controlled a through ball well before shooting wide.

In the 24th minute Dunstable were awarded a free kick which was headed back across the goal for the unmarked Lodder to score the opening goal.

Jordan Brown netted from the spot for Potton.

Five minutes later the referee spotted the goalkeeper pulling Brown down after a corner. Brown took the spot kick and made no mistake to equalise.

Although play was fairly open not many goal scoring chances were forthcoming. Goulding saw his shot saved by James Hoskins and a good passing move between Brown and Eddie Connolly ended with the keeper saving Connolly’s shot.

From a clearance by Hoskins he found Ikuyinminu whose centre saw Brown head goalwards but a defender cleared off the line.

Lodder tried a shot from 30 yards that Hoskins did well to save, before on the stroke of half-time Mike Evans was sent to the sin bin for something he said to the referee.

Potton had to start the second half with Evans being in the sin bin, but Brown saw an early effort blocked before Dunstable started to apply some pressure.

Lodder dribbled his way through and saw his shot saved by Hoskins, then Ovington headed over before also Briggs shot over the cross bar.

In the 72nd minute Potton lost the ball in midfield and from about 25 yards Mead fired a shot that went over Hoskins’ head and into the top corner of the net to give Dunstable the lead.

Cole Butler had a weak shot easily saved by the keeper before Diallo shot wide at the other end.

Then a cross from Ikuyinminu was headed over by Shane Fox and then Fox saw his shot saved.

The referee played five added minutes but neither side looked like adding to the score.

Potton United: James Hoskins, Mike Evans (Alfie Turner), Harry Forde, Charlie Clark, James Smith, James Smith, Cole Butler, Eddie Connolly (Raheem Kamara), Jordan Brown, Jesse Amroo (Shane Fox), Toluwalope Ikuyinminu.