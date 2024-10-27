Tring Athletic 3 – 1 Potton United

Potton lost to a Tring side that were slightly quicker on the breaks and more clinical near goal.

Early play saw Potton open brightly with Cousins heading wide and Josh Brown shooting over. A miskick in the Potton defence allowed Turner in but his shot was well saved by Hoskins. Tring were coming more into the game now with Osbourne dribbling across the goal, a good move was finished with Hoskins saving from and then Smith blocking a shot at the expense of a corner. Potton came back into the with a free kick from Butler being deflected for a corner. With half-time fast approaching Josh Brown saw his shot blocked and in a quick Tring breakaway Smith did well to get back and block at the expense of a corner. In the first minute of added time Turner cut in from the left and scored with a good right footed shot to give Tring the lead. HT 1-0

At the start of the second half Jordan Brown shot over the bar. Carberry made a good run but was well tackled by Turner. In the 64th minute Potton made a good attacking move that saw Connolly’s shot blocked but Forde following up netted the equaliser. Potton were only to remain level for a minute when a quick passing movement between Shepherd and Bailey ended with Bailey putting the ball in the net. Potton pressed for the equaliser with Butler shooting over, the goalie fumbled a centre from Cousins and Forde forcing the goalie to save at full length. At the other end Hercules shot over the bar. With about 10 minutes to go Butler was show a second yellow card so Potton had to finish the match with 10 men. In an attempt to gain a point attacking substitutes were introduced. A free kick from Hercules was well saved by Hoskins just inside the post and then Howgego shot wide. In the first minute of added time when Tring increased their lead when Kakembo scored from close range. FT 3-1

Team: Hoskins, Turner, Forde, Josh Brown, Evans (Fox), Smith (Gbejuade), Cousins (Rashan), Clark, Jordan Brown, Connolly, Butler

Football photo by Peter Glaser on Unsplash

Again could not fault the effort of the Potton squad, it was just that on the day Tring were slightly the better team.

Next up is Potton United are at home to Wormley Rovers in a League match on Saturday 2 November KO 3.00pm.

Then on Wednesday 6 November we are at home to Letchworth Garden City Eagles in the Hinchingbrooke Cup Second Round KO 7.45pm.