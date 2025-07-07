Wet weekend In Scotland for Sandy Racer Lewis Smart

Lewis at a wet Knochill race circuit

Lewis Smart was racing at Round 4 of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at the Knockhill circuit in Scotland at the weekend in the Pirelli Sportbike class on his MIH Solutions Macadam Triumph 660.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smart started off the weekend strong and feeling good in the wet especially in FP2 (free practice) with the bike was feeling good.

Smart added: "In qualifying I struggled to get a good feel and i feel like my result set my weekend back after a strong practice day. But after reading the data and making some changes I was ready for Race 1."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Race 1 was dry and Smart didn’t get the greatest start with pulling a wheelie off the line, this meant Smart still had a lot of work to do in the race, but again as the same in qualifying I struggled for a good feeling. Smart was then starting from p19 in race 2

Lewis exits the Arnold Clarke Chicane in a rare dry session

Added Smart: "Race 2 was wet and I got a good start, then settled into the race and started picking riders off and worked my way up to p9 on lap 12, I was in p9 until on the last lap, last corner I dropped 2 positions back to p11, was gutted about this but still happy with my ride. Race 3 I was starting from p14."

Race 3 was wet and Smart didn’t get a good start in this race. "I wasn’t happy with the start but again, I settled into the race and made a few moves and consistent laps and bringing it home in p13," he said.

"Overall a decent weekend, still not where I want to be but we’re working hard behind the scenes to get the results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We reset and get ready for Brands Hatch in a few weeks time.

Sandy's Lewis Smart on the grid ready to go at Knockhill.

"Thank you to everyone that made the effort this weekend to come to Knockhill and help me out, you know who you are. It’s much appreciated."

Thank you to the team and all of my sponsors for making this possible.

Next up is Brands Hatch over the weekend of 25th-27th July

Results from the weekend

Free Practice 1 - P12 (A)

Free Practice 2 - P2 - P5 (A)

Qualifying - P23

Race 1 - P20

Race 2 - P11

Race 3 - P13

Here is Lewos's race report: