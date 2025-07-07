Wet weekend In Scotland for Sandy Racer Lewis Smart
Smart started off the weekend strong and feeling good in the wet especially in FP2 (free practice) with the bike was feeling good.
Smart added: "In qualifying I struggled to get a good feel and i feel like my result set my weekend back after a strong practice day. But after reading the data and making some changes I was ready for Race 1."
Race 1 was dry and Smart didn’t get the greatest start with pulling a wheelie off the line, this meant Smart still had a lot of work to do in the race, but again as the same in qualifying I struggled for a good feeling. Smart was then starting from p19 in race 2
Added Smart: "Race 2 was wet and I got a good start, then settled into the race and started picking riders off and worked my way up to p9 on lap 12, I was in p9 until on the last lap, last corner I dropped 2 positions back to p11, was gutted about this but still happy with my ride. Race 3 I was starting from p14."
Race 3 was wet and Smart didn’t get a good start in this race. "I wasn’t happy with the start but again, I settled into the race and made a few moves and consistent laps and bringing it home in p13," he said.
"Overall a decent weekend, still not where I want to be but we’re working hard behind the scenes to get the results.
"We reset and get ready for Brands Hatch in a few weeks time.
"Thank you to everyone that made the effort this weekend to come to Knockhill and help me out, you know who you are. It’s much appreciated."
Thank you to the team and all of my sponsors for making this possible.
Next up is Brands Hatch over the weekend of 25th-27th July
Results from the weekend
Free Practice 1 - P12 (A)
Free Practice 2 - P2 - P5 (A)
Qualifying - P23
Race 1 - P20
Race 2 - P11
Race 3 - P13
Here is Lewos's race report: