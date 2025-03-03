Jerry recorded the moment the plane hit the runway at over 160mph and shared it online.

This is the hair-raising moment the tail of a British Airways jet hit the runway during an aborted landing.

Jerry Dyer, founder of Big Jet TV, talked about seeing the paint dust after contact - adding that the pilot deserved a medal.

The plane flew into London Heathrow during Storm Corrie in 2022, after taking off from Aberdeen.

British Airways flight struggles in Storm Corrie. | Big Jet TV / SWNS

The footage features in the latest Caught on Camera programme on Shots! - watch the show now on demand at www.shotstv.com.

The episode looks at planes landing in strong winds, with video of an American Airlines plane landing in Storm Gerrit, a Jet2 plane wobbling in Storm Kathleen’s crosswinds and pilots battling the extreme winds of Storm Franklin at Birmingham Airport.

- Shots! is the home of True Crime, Caught on Camera and Weird and Wonderful TV on Freeview channel 262, Freely 565 and on demand at www.shotstv.com