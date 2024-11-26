CCTV footage shows the plane crashing into a fireball - killing one person and injuring three.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shocking footage shows the moment a plane crashed into a house on Monday morning (November 25).

The Boeing 737-400 DHL cargo plane was coming in to land at Vilnius International Airport in Lithuania when it smashed into the two-storey property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Spanish crew member died in the incident, which happened around 5.30am local time (3.30am UK time). Three other crew members and the residents of the house survived.

Cargo plane crashes into house in Lithuania. | SWNS

The cargo plane, which was operated by Swiftair, was flying from Leipzig in Germany. FlightRadar24 data showed that the aircraft made a turn to the north of the airport, lining up for landing, before crashing around a mile short of the runway. Emergency services were seen nearby, and several streets were cordoned off.

An investigation has been opened into the circumstances of the crash.