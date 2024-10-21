Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bodycam footage shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of Chris Kaba by police marksman Martyn Blake.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bodycam footage shows the moments before Chris Kaba was fatally shot by police marksman Martyn Blake.

Today (October 21), Blake was cleared of murdering 24-year-old Chris Kaba following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kaba was shot in the head through a front windscreen during an armed police stop in September 2022 in London. Police had followed the Audi he was driving, believing it was connected to a firearms incident in Brixton the night before.

Chris Kaba was fatally shot in September 2022.

Blake told the jury he believed the vehicle must be stopped as Kaba had rammed the police car.

In a statement, the family of Chris Kaba said: “The not guilty verdict leaves us with the deep pain of injustice adding to the unbearable sorrow we have felt since Chris was killed”.