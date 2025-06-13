This video shows the moment a serial drink driver crashes into a parked car.

Timothy Jason Starkie was driving in the early hours of the morning on January 5 this year when he ploughed into a Hyundai which was parked on Tang Hall Lane in York.

CCTV released by North Yorkshire Police shows the moment the crash happened, shortly before 1am.

Starkie, 33, was found to be over the drink-drive limit when he was breathalysed at the scene of the crash, and was also taken to hospital to be checked over for injuries.

Blood tests taken in hospital found he was also over the limit for cannabis and cocaine.

Tests showed he had more than 9.8 ug/L for delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (a chemical associated with cannabis) far exceeding the limit of 2, and for benzoylecgonine (a chemical associated with cocaine) tested at not less than 173ug/L, exceeding the limit of 50.

He responded no comment when interviewed by police, but was sentenced at York Magistrates Court after he admitted to drink driving and two counts of drug driving. It is the third conviction of its kind for the 33-year-old.

As well as being banned from driving for 40 months, Starkie was also handed a year-long community order, ordered to complete 150 days of unpaid work, 20 days of rehabilitation, and he must pay £114 for a victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.

Traffic Constable Joseph Schramm, of North Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group, said: “The defendant clearly has no regard for other road users.

“Despite previous convictions for driving whilst under the influence of drink and drugs, he yet again chose to drive after consuming alcohol, cannabis and cocaine, putting himself, as well as other motorists and pedestrians, at risk.

“It is a miracle nobody was seriously injured, or worse, as a result of his irresponsible actions.”