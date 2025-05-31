Watch the moment thief Reece Wheat drags a wheelie bin of around £3k worth of stolen clothing and trainers from Footlocker.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV shows a brazen thief using a wheelie bin to steal around £3,000 worth of clothing and trainers from Footlocker.

Police say, in the early hours of May 13, Reece Wheat broke into Footlocker in Clumber Street, Nottingham and helped himself to the items. He used two wheelie bins to flee with the goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates heard that the wheelie bins were stolen from a nearby bar and that Wheat was helped by two accomplices.

Reece Wheat. | Nottinghamshire Police

Wheat was arrested later that day after a Footlocker employee spotted him wearing distinctive Nike clothing that matched the stolen items.

CCTV inquiries found he was responsible for the burglary, and that he’d gained access by removing window bars and climbing into a toilet area within the premises.

Once inside, he changed into a staff uniform in an apparent effort to thwart the subsequent police investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were not fooled and further inquiries found he was also responsible for breaking into a bike shed at Loxley House, in Station Street, on May 25 where he attempted, but failed, to steal two bicycles. An electrical gate was damaged during the break-in, causing £600-£800 worth of damage.

Wheat was also identified as having stolen almost £30 worth of washing capsules from Savers, in Exchange Street, on April 27. Following the shoplifting incident, he threatened a staff member who challenged him in the street after he failed to pay for the items.

Reece Wheat, 28, of no fixed address, went on to plead guilty to two counts of burglary, two counts of theft and using threatening words with intent to cause fear of violence. He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on May 16 and was sentenced to nine months in prison.

PC Ben King, of the City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We know the impact retail crime has on local businesses and that is why we are committed to catching offenders. I hope this custodial sentence will provide reassurance and closure to the businesses affected by Wheat’s brazen offending. As demonstrated in this case, we will continue to arrest those causing issues and put them before the courts.”