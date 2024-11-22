Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Footage shows delayed passengers wrapped in foil blankets as they are evacuated from a UK airport, after a ‘suspected prohibited item’ was found in luggage.

An explosives disposal team has been sent to Gatwick Airport today (November 22) after a suspected prohibited item was reportedly found in luggage.

Crowds of passengers were evacuated from the airport's South Terminal. Police say the incident has caused significant disruption.

Footage from the scene, posted to X by passenger Marco Pajo, shows water and blankets being handed out to passengers waiting outside.

In an statement, Gatwick Airport confirmed the terminal had reopened. They said: “The earlier security alert has now been resolved and cleared by police. The South Terminal is reopening to staff and will be open to passengers shortly. Trains will also start calling at Gatwick Airport once the terminal is fully reopened. We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while this situation was resolved. Safety and security is always our top priority. There are some delays and cancellations, passengers should contact their airline for any updates on flights.”

Evacuated Gatwick Airport passengers wrap themselves in foil blankets. | Marco Pajo

Earlier in the day Sussex Police said: “A security cordon is in place around the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport following discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage.

“Police were called at 8.20am this morning and, as a precaution, an EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team is being deployed. This is causing significant disruption and some roads around the South Terminal have been closed. We are advising the public to avoid the area where possible. Please keep an eye on our social media for updates and thank you for your patience while this is ongoing.”

Gatwick Airport said: “A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident. Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing. Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority. We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”