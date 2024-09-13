CCTV shows murderer arguing with victim before leaving him for dead with the words, “I'm done with you now”
Shocking CCTV shows the moment a murderer argued with his victim before leaving him for dead with the words, “I'm done with you now”.
Samwen Muiruri, 32, was described by a judge as 'terrifyingly violent' as he was jailed for life for the murder of Kidane Gebrehiwot, 55.
The court heard the victim suffered a single stab wound to his torso during an attack on Arthur Street in Gloucester at around 1am on August 6 2023.
Footage shows the men together before an argument took place on Eastgate Street. Mr Gebrehiwot walked away and Muiruri walked to his home nearby. He picked up a knife and returned to confront Mr Gebrehiwot. Muiruri stabbed him once to the chest, fatally wounding him.
The jury was told members of the public heard Muiruri, who was wearing a distinctive red and white Arsenal FC jacket say, "I am done with you now", before walking away.
Bodycam footage shows the moment Muiruri was arrested at his home address the following day.
He denied his involvement in Mr Gebrehiwot’s murder, but, at the end of a two week trial, the jury unanimously found him guilty of both murder and possession of a knife in a public place.
On August 29, at Gloucester Crown Court, Samwen Muiruri, 32, of Trier Way in Gloucester,was sentenced to life imprisonment and has to serve a minimum of 25 years before being considered for release.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.