Raider used furniture to smash cabinets in the shop - but was identified and arrested a few hours after the early-morning raid.

Incredible CCTV footage of the moment a burglar ransacked a jewellery shop, stealing thousands of pounds worth of watches and earrings has been released by police after he was sentenced at court.

In the early hours of 29 February, Darren Wheeler smashed the front window of Underwood The Jewellers in Darling Mews, Peterborough.

Once inside he used furniture to smash cabinets and steal more than £4,000 of jewellery including watches and earrings.

The 38-year-old of Deerleap, Bretton, Peterborough, was identified on CCTV footage and arrested at his home a few hours later. Officers found clothing he was wearing in the footage as well as earrings stolen from the burglary outside the property and another embedded in his shoe.

In a separate incident on 27 June, Wheeler was arrested and later charged with criminal damage, aggravated burglary, grievous bodily harm, affray, assault by beating an emergency worker and driving whilst disqualified after police were called to a fight in St Thomas Close, Eastfield, Peterborough.

Wheeler pushed one of his neighbours down some stairs, hit him with a child’s bike and a wooden stick leaving him with a broken nose, a lump to his head and concussion.

Wheeler pleaded guilty to GBH without intent, affray, assaulting an emergency worker, burglary (Ramsey) and possession of cannabis. At Peterborough Crown Court (18 December) he was sentenced to two years in prison for GBH without intent and affray and one year (concurrent) in prison for burglary. All of the sentences are suspended for two years.