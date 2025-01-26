Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wiggly lines, which cost £1.5m, are to be removed after confusing road users.

Wiggly lines dubbed 'Britain's most bizarre road markings' are finally set to be removed - after costing £1.5m.

The wobbly lines have been slammed by locals after they appeared on the seafront in Clevedon, Somerset, in 2022.

Photos show road markings weaving around - leaving drivers and cyclists confused over where to go.

The wiggly road markings on the seafront in Clevedon, Somerset. | Tom Wren / SWNS

The plans, installed by North Somerset Council, were met with heavy criticism from local residents - who even staged a 'conga line' protest in fancy dress amidst widespread media ridicule of the project.

The original budget for the Clevedon Seafront scheme was £201,000 but due to unforeseen costs it ballooned to £1.5m.

The council said that the work to remove them would begin in mid-February and was expected to be fully completed within 12 weeks.

Hannah Young, North Somerset Council's executive member for highways, told the BBC: "The updates taking place are in line with public feedback gathered over the last two years."