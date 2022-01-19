Things to do around Bedford

Rule the World - the best Take That tribute band - takes to the stage

1 The Best of Take That - Rule The World

Bedford Corn Exchange, January 21

As Take That celebrate over 25 years dominating the charts, Rule the World present an exciting, high-energy production dedicated to the UK’s number one boy band. This spectacular tribute comes complete with a five-piece line-up and supporting dancers, magnificent lighting, fast costume changes and exceptional live vocals. The result is an incredibly accurate portrayal of a Take That concert. The boys are joined on stage by Dan Budd as Robbie Williams, who wowed judges on BBC TV’s Let It Shine.

Rule the World have featured on ITV’s Daybreak as well as appearing alongside the real Take That on The Graham Norton Show. They are the only Take That tribute to have ever been praised by Gary Barlow himself, who described them as “brilliant”.

This unmissable show features all the biggest Take That hits including Never Forget, Greatest Day, Back For Good, Shine, Pray – and many more.

This is a seated show, but due to the nature of the event people may get up and dance in the aisles. To book visit www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk

2 Rhod Gilbert: The Book of John

Bedford Corn Exchange, February 9

Rhod was in the middle of a massive tour when Covid brought curtains down in theatres everywhere, but now he’s back on the road and adding a load more extra dates due to phenomenal demand.

This show sees Rhod as funny as ever, but like never before. It’s a little bit raw, very personal, and brutally honest; no more lies, no more nonsense. This is Rhod, but different, the same, but not.

It’s a show about hitting rock bottom, and just when you think things can’t get any worse, you meet a bloke… a bloke called John.

As seen on Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience, Rhod Gilbert’s Growing Pains, Would I Lie to You?, Taskmaster, Qi, Live at The Apollo, Have I Got News for You?, and much more.

3 Comedy Club 4 Kids

Quarry Theatre, February 5

Babes in arms don’t need to buy a ticket for this show.

Since 2005, the Comedy Club 4 Kids has been getting the best stand-ups and sketch acts from the international circuit to do their thing for an audience of children and their families… but without the rude bits! It’s just like a normal comedy club, but it’s on in the day and thus there is a higher than usual chance of heckles like “why is that your face!?”

“A highlight for children,” according the The Guardian. To book visit quarrytheatre.ticketsolve.com

4 A Passage to India

The Place, Bedford, January 31

David Lean, the director of Doctor Zhivago, Lawrence of Arabia and The Bridge On The River Kwai, invites you on… A Passage to India.

Set during the period of the growing influence of the Indian independence movement in the British Raj, the story begins with the arrival in India of a British woman, Miss Adela Quested, who is joining her fiancé, a city magistrate named Ronny Heaslop. She and Ronny’s mother, Mrs Moore, befriend an Indian doctor, Aziz H. Ahmed. To book and for more details go to the

placebedford.org.uk

5 Sweet Caroline - Tribute to Neil Diamond

Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, January 28

Get on board for one night only for that night out you have been dreaming of as you are invited to celebrate the life and work of Neil Diamond with Sweet Caroline – the ultimate tribute to Neil Diamond.

Starring renowned tribute artist Gary Ryan, as seen on Stars in Their Eyes.

For one special evening, the show will take audiences, back to where it began.

A musical journey celebrating 50 years of some of the greatest music ever written.