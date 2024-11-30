The first celebrity has left I’m a Celeb 2024.

The second I’m a Celebrity elimination has taken place.

Dean McCullough has been voted out of the ITV show.

He is the second celeb eliminated after Jane Moore.

The second celebrity to be eliminated from I’m a Celebrity has been confirmed. Dean McCullough was sent home after a vote by the public on Sunday December 1.

The radio broadcaster departed after two weeks in the jungle. It follows the departure of Jane Moore on Friday night.

The ITV show is gearing up for its final week as the show prepares to crown the next king or queen of the jungle. Danny Jones has been the bookies' favourite since before the show began.

Here’s all you need to know:

When was the first elimination on I’m a Celebrity?

Ant and Dec Photo: ITV | ITV

The ITV show had its first public vote early in 2024. Usually waited until two weeks after the premiere - so December 1 this year - to hold an elimination - however in previous years celebs have left earlier for medical reasons.

The first elimination took place on Friday (November 29). A public vote was held and Loose Women star Jane Moore was sent home first.

Who left the jungle last night?

Dean McCullough became the second celebrity to leave the jungle in 2024. He was voted out on Sunday December 1 - after two weeks on the show.

Further eliminations will take place over the coming days. We will bring you all the latest in the remaining days of the 2024 season of I’m a Celebrity.

