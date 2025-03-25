The Great British Menu has reached finals week for 2025 👨‍🍳

The Great British Menu is celebrating its 20th birthday.

The winning chefs from the regional heats are back for finals week.

But there is a wildcard twist that will shake up the show.

The Great British Menu is turning up the temperature in the kitchen as finals week finally arrives. The regional champions are back and competing for a converted place at this year’s banquet.

The long-running BBC competition is celebrating its 20th birthday and it is going all out to mark the occasion. The chefs have been tasked with coming up with courses inspired by Great Britons - and are dreaming of cooking a course at Blenheim Palace.

In a major twist, a new wildcard feature has been introduced for finals week in 2025. But who are the finalists?

Who are The Great British Menu finalists for 2025?

Great British Menu judges for 2025 - Ed Gamble (L), Lorna McNee (C), Tom Kerridge (R) | BBC

After eight weeks of fierce competition, the BBC show has found its line-up of finalists for 2025. The chefs are back in the kitchen and looking to secure a place at the banquet at Blenheim Palace.

Jack Bond - North West England

Amber Francis - South West England

Mark McCabe - Scotland

Callum Leslie - North East and Yorkshire

Daniel Ap Geraint - Wales

Sally Abe - Central and Eastern England

Stevie McCarry - Northern Ireland

Jean Delport - London

But in a major twist to celebrate the show’s 20th birthday, there will be wildcards during finals week. The judges will be bringing back some high scorers who didn’t win their heat - for another shot at making the banquet.

How does The Great British Menu wildcard work?

The judges are able to bring back some of the high scorers from the regional heats who didn’t quite make it all the way to finals week. They are invited back for one course and have another shot at making the banquet.

Who are the judges on The Great British Menu this week?

The main trio of Tom Kerridge, Lorna McNee and Ed Gamble will be on hand to judge all of the courses again during finals week. But like the regional heats, they will be joined by special guests each day.

For the starters, film director Gurinder Chadha is the guest judge casting an eye (and taste buds) over the offerings. Comedian Russell Kane joins the panel for the fish course.

Three Michelin-starred Clare Smyth will be heading to the judging room to help decide on the main course. Rounding out finals week will be Great British Bake-Off judge Prue Leith who will be the guest judge for the desserts.

