Everyone Active funds free rugby for girls at Ampthill Rugby Club

Girls have been given the chance to get into rugby at Ampthill Rugby Club – thanks to funding from local leisure operator Everyone Active.

ROAR – Rugby Camp for Girls, which provides free sessions for girls between school years three and 12, launched for this year at Ampthill Rugby Club on Saturday, June 8.

Four sessions will take place this summer courtesy of sponsorship from Everyone Active, which runs six leisure centres in Central Bedfordshire including Flitwick Leisure Centre, on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

More than 100 girls took part in the opening camp and were surprised by England and Saracens full-back Sarah McKenna, who popped down to help out.

l-r Everyone Active's Sam Mason, Saracens star Sarah McKenna and Ampthill Girls Under-18

Gary Foley, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are delighted to play our part in the return of ROAR to Ampthill Rugby Club this summer.

“We aim to help people across the community to get active, regardless of their age, gender or ability, so this was the perfect project for us to get involved in.

“It is fantastic that so many young girls will see the benefits of free rugby and hopefully many will take part in the next three sessions.”

Andy Hill, head coach of the Girls Under 18s at Ampthill Rugby Club, said: “I want to thank everyone who has supported ROAR, the players, parents, coaches and volunteers within the club who have helped to make it such a success and of course Everyone Active, without whom we couldn’t make it free for everyone to attend.”

Launched in 2022, the camp is the biggest free rugby camp exclusively for girls in England.

The remaining sessions will run on Saturday, June 22, Saturday, July 13 and Saturday, August 24 (all from 10am-12 noon). You can register for your place here