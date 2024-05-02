Exploring in Gamlingay

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Did you know there are Explorer Scouts (boys and girls aged 14 to 17) in Gamlingay?

Set up in January this year, the Unit continues to attract more young people. Some of the activities the young people have been involved with include, cooking, map reading, ten pin bowling, night hike, manhunt and backwoods cooking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Unit, run by volunteers, was started as several of the young people in Scouts wanted to progress to the next section and there wasn’t a convenient Unit close by, so they decided to open their own one.

Most Popular

Explorers having fun in the mud

Members of the Unit will learn and develop skills that will help them with employment, apprenticeship and university applications. These include teamwork, problem-solving, leadership, self-confidence, social skills and responsibility.

With over 200 activities ranging from archery to global issues, hiking to paddle sports and pioneering to zorbing, there is something to do for everyone. In a recent survey, 88 per cent said they had tried activities in Scouts they had never done before. In the same survey, 94 per cent said they had developed skills useful to them in later-life because of Scouts.

At a recent event, Chief Scout Bear Grylls encouraged Scouts to be proud of everything they have achieved and to think of the adventures they have had and the friendships they have made. He also detailed they should look forward to the great adventures yet to come and to inspire others.”