Dive into Veganuary in a new Shots! TV documentary exploring the vegan movement and mouth-watering plant-based alternatives.

Shots! TV is National World’s broadcast video watch site specialising in true crime, football, and quirky content. Our expert journalists work closely with local communities to share gripping stories from around the UK. Our documentaries share real people, places and events from across the country. In The Veganuary Revolution documentary, our journalists explore vegan food and businesses across the country to see what the vibrant plant-based market has to offer.

Veganuary is a campaign that encourages people to try a vegan lifestyle throughout January and all year round. The campaign aims to support people and businesses to move to a plant-based diet as a way of protecting the environment, preventing animal suffering, and improving people’s health. There’s still time to sign-up to the challenge on the Veganuary website. Millions of people have taken part in the one-month pledge since the campaign was launched in 2014. Last year 2,100 new vegan products and menu options were launched for Veganuary worldwide.

Mangosteen

The popular plant-based restaurant, Mangosteen, has been labelled "A Vegan Gem Located In Southsea". The establishment is known for its unique vegan bacon alternative. Their secret recipe involves using rice paper coated in an in-house edamame sauce before being cooked to perfection.

A photo of a vegan meal from Mangosteen | Shots! TV

Mangosteen Owner, Dr Nazmin Akthar said: “Our customers are not vegans, they’re meat-eaters and they come in and they have their meals and they're shocked at how well it tastes.”

Seitanic, Preston

Seitanic is a plant-based kebab shop based in the bustling Chew’s Yard market in Preston. The business aims to create delicious vegan alternatives of familiar textures and flavours, to help people transition to a more plant-based diet.

Seitanic, Owner, Jordan Molyneux said: “You can get everything you need on a plant-based diet. If your body can thrive on it, then more power to you. I think you should.” Jordan has always been conscious of sustainability. He turned vegan three years ago after becoming more mindful about where his food was coming from.

“People think it’s quite restrictive, but it’s given me a whole other culinary base to experiment with.”

The Veganuary Revolution on Shots! TV

