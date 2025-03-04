What night is The Bay ITV on TV? Start time and series 5 schedule

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 4th Mar 2025, 13:15 BST

The Bay is back for its fifth season - but what days is it on TV? 📺
  • The Bay’s fifth series is airing on ITV this month.
  • Fans can expect three episodes a week on TV.
  • But which days exactly will the episodes be on?

The Bay is back for a dramatic fifth season on ITV. It is the latest high profile crime drama to air on the broadcaster so far in 2025.

DS Jenn Townsend (Marsha Thomason) and the team are back to investigate a fresh case. However fans might be feeling like they need to get out their detective kits to figure out the TV schedule.

The Bay has introduced a major new face for this series - after a key departure. While the filming locations have been confirmed.

But worry not, we’ve got it covered for you. Here’s all you need to know:

What night is The Bay on TV?

The Bay has returned to ITV for series five.The Bay has returned to ITV for series five.
The Bay has returned to ITV for series five. | Tall Story Pictures / ITV

The ITV show will be back on TV yet again today (March 4). It is the third night in the row that a brand new episode has aired.

The broadcaster has previously had its big crime shows airing on back-to-back nights, such was the case with Unforgotten and Playing Nice. The Bay instead will air its six episodes across two weeks.

It will be on TV on the following nights between March 2 and 11:

  • Sunday
  • Monday
  • Tuesday

When is the next episode of The Bay?

The show will be back on screens tonight with the third episode of its fifth series. It is due to start at 9pm and will run for approximately an hour, including ad-breaks.

Viewers can then expect the next three episodes to air on ITV1/ 1HD on March 9, 10 and 11. Each will also begin at 9pm and run from around an hour.

The full boxset is available to watch via ITVX right now. All six episodes can be watched right now, while the previous four seasons are also available.

See who the new cast members of The Bay for series five are. And find out if you can visit the filming locations featured in the show.

