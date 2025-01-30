Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prime Video has had one live Champions League match a week.

It has come at no extra cost to subscribers.

But for the final game week of the group stages - there will be no match.

Amazon has treated its Prime Video subscribers to live matches from the Champions League throughout the group stage - at no extra cost. However for the final round that is not the cast.

In a shock deal announced last summer, Amazon revealed it would be broadcasting a total of 17 games during the 2024/25 edition of the tournament. It included Liverpool vs Lille last week.

But with the group stage coming to a close tonight (January 29), Prime Video will not have a live game. All of the matches kick-off at the same time and will be broadcast on TNT Sports in the UK.

Why is there not a Champions League game on Prime Video today?

Amazon struck a deal to broadcast a total of 17 games during the current Champions League tournament. It includes one match every Tuesday through to and including the semi-final stage.

However due to the change in format for the competition this season, all of the games in the final round of the group stages kick off at the same time on Wednesday, January 29 - today. Instead of being spread out over multiple nights.

Due to Prime Video only agreeing a deal to show a live match on Tuesdays, it means there will not be a game available for subscribers this week. But coverage will resume with the knock-out stages.

Amazon Prime members can add Discovery+ Premium - for an extra fee of £30.99 per month - and watch TNT through Prime Video. But that is a significant cost - and not an option for many.

When is the next Champions League game on Prime Video?

The knock-out stages will start on Tuesday February 11 - so less than two weeks from now. Prime Video will have one match for subscribers to watch each week through to the semi-final at no extra cost.

So the next live game on Prime Video will come on February 11 - the fixtures are yet to be confirmed. Amazon will confirm its selection in the near future.

What do you think of Prime Video’s coverage of the Champions League so far? Let me know by email: [email protected].