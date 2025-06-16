Biggleswade resident publishes her first book

Biggleswade resident, Liza Karle has written and published her first book called Take It From ME! A Journey Through Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. It’s an enlightening and entertaining memoir about the travails of living with a chronic illness.

Myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) is a chronic, complex, neuroimmune disease that profoundly limits the health and productivity of patients. It is often triggered by an infection and patients sometimes suffer for life.

The paperback version of the book will be available on Amazon on Monday, June 23, and will cost £4.99. The eBook is on sale for £3.99.

Liza, who has had ME/CFS since she was 18 years old says: “In my quest to find a cure for my chronic fatigue I tried many different treatments and met many alternative practitioners from homeopaths to hands-on healers. I also found myself adrift in the Kafkaesque benefits system, with hopeless disability benefits work coaches.”

Liza has self- published her book and the eBook has already garnered five star reviews: ‘The writing is a great mix of humour, poignancy and feeling ‘, ‘It should be prescribed reading for all those people who criticise those who claim disability benefits’ and ‘The themes and observations in the book were instantly recognisable and relatable.’

The book might be interesting to other sufferers who have an ‘invisible illness’ or those who developed Long Covid during lockdown .

Liza says: “I hope my book will make other long-term sufferers of ME/CFS to feel less alone and to help them learn to thrive in the midst of adversity.”

Liza also has a blog called Between you and ME, which can be read at [email protected]