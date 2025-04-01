Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two UK Premium Bond holders have each won £1 million in the April 2025 prize draw

Premium Bonds, issued by NS&I, offer a savings alternative with monthly prize draws

Unlike traditional savings accounts, they don’t pay interest but provide chances to win cash prizes

The jackpot is the top prize, with thousands of other high-value prizes awarded each month

NS&I’s ERNIE system randomly selects winners, with results available on their website

Two UK residents are celebrating after each winning £1 million in the April 2025 Premium Bond prize draw.

Issued by National Savings & Investments (NS&I), Premium Bonds work like a lottery, with each bond assigned a unique number and entered into a monthly draw for cash prizes.

Unlike traditional savings accounts, they don’t pay interest, but your money remains secure while giving you the chance to win prizes ranging from £25 to £1 million.

Premium Bonds can be purchased with a minimum investment of £25 and a maximum of £50,000. They are available online via the NS&I website or by post using an application form and cheque.

Launched in 1957, the prize draw relies on the ERNIE system (Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment) to select winners at random.

Backed by the UK Government, Premium Bonds provide a risk-free way to save while offering the excitement of potential big wins.

Who are the big winners this month?

This month’s first £1 million jackpot winner is from South Yorkshire and holds £43,165 in Premium Bonds. Their winning bond, 494WG724922, was purchased in March 2022.

The second jackpot winner, from Hertfordshire, had the maximum Premium Bond holding of £50,000. Their winning bond, 418AW560890, was bought in October 2020.

While the £1 million prize is the highlight, 78 winners received the second prize of £100,000. In total, NS&I awarded 19,380 “high value” prizes this month.

The full list of winners is available on the NS&I website. To check if your Premium Bonds have won, use the official prize checker.

Have you ever won a Premium Bond prize, or are you hoping to strike it lucky soon? Share your thoughts, experiences, and any winning stories in the comments section.