New identity for Biggleswade's Hela Brands

Hela Brands, with a Distribution Centre in Biggleswade, is starting 2025 with a fresh new look.

Hela Brands, a market leader in design, sourcing, distribution and promotion for sports and lifestyle brands, is starting 2025 with a fresh approach, determined to top £100m turnover.

Formerly known as Focus Brands, which was acquired from JD by Sri Lanka-based Hela Apparel Holdings PLC on 24th January 2024, Hela Brands has been slowly transitioning towards the rebrand for the last 12 months under CEO Ray Evans.

Having hand-picked his Senior Leadership Team (SLT), with each member bringing exceptional global experience, including Nike, adidas, New Balance, Sweaty Betty and Tory Burch to name a few, much has been achieved behind the scenes since the acquisition.

Hela Brands' new look

Several significant licencing deals with high profile brands have been secured, with individual announcements planned for later this year once legals have been completed, the first Ellesse outlet store opened at Gretna Gateway Outlet Village, with more to follow across the UK, and the workplace culture at Hela Brands’ Huddersfield Head Office has been transformed, with creativity, fun and flexibility now at the core.

Ray comments: “The rebrand was a natural next step for the company, and something we had been planning for and working towards since we started on 24th January 2024. The anniversary of the acquisition seemed like the perfect time to announce the rebrand, which simplifies the vision of Hela Brands and provides clarity for the company moving forward.”

With clear objectives for the next three years Ray is confident that he and the SLT will increase Hela Brands turnover to more than £100m (currently its £73m).

They are also committed to championing Huddersfield, building an impressive Northern-based business, creating inspiring jobs, imparting their vast knowledge and providing mentor opportunities with local students.

Succession planning is also underway too, with the SLT embarking upon bespoke one-to-one coaching sessions with a view to enhancing their development at Hela Brands, shaping and gearing up to securing the company’s future.

Ray concludes: “When I started with Hela Brands, it was essential that we reviewed and stabilised the business, making the necessary changes internally. We are now in a very strong position, with firm foundations, to embark upon what promises to be a very exciting and successful few years ahead.”

With its Head Office in Huddersfield, Distribution Centre in Biggleswade as well as a showroom in London and three in Germany, Hela Brands is a market leader in the design, sourcing, distribution and promotion of high profile consumer brands, delivering strong brand identities, outstanding product ranges and navigating changing consumer trends in UK and international markets.