Mid Bedfordshire MP to run 2025 London Marathon for Keech Hospice Care

By Blake Stephenson
Contributor
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 12:06 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 14:44 BST
Local MP Blake Stephenson in Keech Hospice Care's fundraising t-shirt with his dog Millieplaceholder image
Blake Stephenson, the MP for Mid Bedfordshire, is set to raise money for local hospice Keech Hospice Care by running the 2025 London Marathon.

Keech Hospice Care cares for local adults, children and their families with specialist teams often out in family homes, hospitals, schools, and care homes.

Local MP Blake recently visited the hospice to learn more about the support they provide to local families and is determined to help raise money for the cause. He has signed up to take part in next year’s London Marathon on 27th April and started his training recently taking part in the Millenium Country parkrun in Marston Moreteyne.

Blake Stephenson MP said: “Keech Hospice Care do incredible work in our local community providing care for adults and children in Bedfordshire and beyond but also support for their families. “I feel so proud to be running the London Marathon to help raise much-needed funds to ensure they can continue to provide an outstanding level of care.

“If you can spare any money, we would be so grateful for your support.” You can donate to Blake’s JustGiving at https://www.justgiving.com/page/blake-stephenson-mp-keech-hospice

