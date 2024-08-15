A Level and BTEC results ‘among best ever’ at Samuel Whitbread Academy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Year 13 students at Samuel Whitbread Academy in Clifton are celebrating some of the school’s best ever A Level and BTEC results.

The results this year were above the grades for 2023, and represent a suitable reward for all the students’ hard work and dedication over the last two years.

This year there were a number of individual success stories at the academy, which is part of the Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST), with numerous A* and A grades.

These include Breanna Stone with four A*s who is off to study Experimental Psychology at Oxford, Jess Mason with three A*s and off to study Law at Warwick, Millie Jones who achieved two A*s and a B and is off to study Psychology at Cardiff, and Izzy Jenna who also gained two A*s and a B and was planning to go travelling, but is now going to apply to university.

Breanna Stone, who achieved four A* grades and is off to the University of Oxford

Breanna, who gained her top grades in Psychology, Sociology, Chemistry and Maths, said: “I’m feeling very good and very happy. I had to put in a lot of hard work, it was mostly effort that got me good grades.

“I’m very excited about going to Oxford but also a little nervous.”

There was a similarly strong performance from the students studying BTEC awards, including Molly Hill who gained two Distinction stars and a Distinction in Sport and is off to study Sports Therapy and Rehabilitation at the University of Bedfordshire, Meg Albone who achieved a Distinction star in Health & Social Care, an A* in Psychology and an A in Sociology and is off to study to be a primary school teacher at Anglia Ruskin, and head boy Max Andrews, who gained a Distinction Star in Engineering and two As in Maths and Physics and is off to Loughborough to study Automotive Engineering.

Susie Hoad, Head of Year 13, said she was especially proud of Vitalii Novobranets, who managed to gain three grade As in Maths, Physics and Business, whilst learning English, after moving here from Ukraine.

Principal Nick Martin with Vitalii Novobranets, who gained three As after moving here from Ukraine

Vitalii said how welcome he was made to feel by the school and the whole community and wanted to thank everyone for all their support.

Lee Huckle, Associate Principal and Head of Sixth Form, said: “I am absolutely thrilled for our Year 13 students. This year group has knuckled down and persevered all the way through the sixth form with a real sense of aiming high and working hard – these results are a testament to their dedication.

“We are thrilled that many are confirmed to attend their first choice university or apprenticeship and we wish them all the very best for their bright futures.”

Principal Nick Martin said: “This has been a fantastic year group. As well as achieving some of our best ever exam results, they have also been great role models for the younger students by taking part in numerous school productions and performing at a national level in several different sports, including football, rugby and netball.

Twins Harriet and Gracie Wall celebrate their results at Samuel Whitbread Academy

“There has been lots to celebrate this year with students off to various different parts of the country and studying a whole host of different courses, including the head girl, Madeline Doughty, who has secured a prestigious research and development degree apprenticeship with GlaxoSmithKline.

“I am very proud of all of their achievements and I am particularly proud of how they supported a fellow student, in his time of need, with all their fundraising activities, which truly demonstrated the school’s values of empathy and teamwork.