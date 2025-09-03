Biggleswade school revamp could cost less than expected

The Ivel Valley College Site, The Baulk. Its school site is on Hitchmead Road. Image: Google Maps.

A consultation over a potential £46m upgrade for Ivel Valley School and College in Biggleswade is set to begin this month, but the cost of the project could be cheaper, a meeting heard.

Central Bedfordshire Council wants to increase the capacity of the special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) school in Hitchmead Road by 85 places to 330.

Several options were presented in a report to CBC’s executive committee in April to decide how much should be spent on the special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) scheme and whether a complete redevelopment is required.

The £46m would be spent “building 3,200sqm of new teaching blocks, sports pitches and facilities, a hydrotherapy pool, quiet rooms and the site revamp”, council leader and Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny posted previously on social media.

During an administrative part of an extraordinary executive committee meeting, Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Steve Owen revealed the cost assessments could be overestimated.

“In April, the executive was invited to consult on the basis of option 1(b) for adding 85 places at Ivel Valley School,” he explained. “That formal consultation is about to start.

“It’s emerged that all the costings which went to the executive committee might be too high. The real figures may all be lower. That’s not just for one of those options, but for all of them.

“So I’m waiting for updated amounts that can be reliably be placed in the public domain. I don’t have those reliably verified costs today, but they will be included in the consultation paper which goes out.

“I’m going to choose the opportunity of the children’s services scrutiny committee next week to take any update that I can. If I have the confirmed precise figures by then, scrutiny will hear about them,” added executive member for children’s services councillor Owen.

“In that way, we’ll be transparent and have all this information in the public domain. The downward revised figures won’t change the basis of the executive decision made on April 1.”

The current school site in Hitchmead Road is in desperate need of renovation. This proposed revamp would represent the biggest investment in CBC’s history with the local authority’s own money, it it eventually goes ahead.

CBC’s executive voted in April to progress to public consultation an option to renovate the current Ivel Valley site and expand on to neighbouring land.

Executive member for finance and Independent Aspley and Woburn councillor John Baker said at that meeting: “This will involve stripping the current premises back to the core and then rebuilding.

“If we spend another £20m, it’s a significant reduction in SEND provision across the authority.”

Before his latest update around the potential costings, councillor Owen had warned: “If the £78m new build was the preferred option, there’d be an immediate problem as we don’t have the money in our budget.

“To achieve that, we’d need to cancel other capital projects for children’s services, involving SEN placements, in other parts of our area or cut other major capital projects elsewhere.”