Childhood development in Central Bedfordshire worse than pre-pandemic levels

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The proportion of young children in Central Bedfordshire meeting the level of expected development last year was lower than pre-pandemic levels, new figures show.

Family Action said financial difficulties and a lack of socialisation during the pandemic has impacted children in many ways, adding parents are still struggling to find support.

Figures from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities show 87 children in Central Bedfordshire between the ages of two and two-and-a-half were seen by a health visitor in the final quarter of 2023-24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of these children, 52 (60%) met or exceeded the expected level of development for communication, gross motor, fine motor, problem solving, and personal-social skills.

File photo of a preschool age child playing with plastic building blocks.

While it was up from 59% in the same quarter the year prior, it was below 79% five years prior.

Across England, 81% of the cohort were at or above the expected level of development – up slightly from 80% the year before, but still below the pre-pandemic level of 83% in 2018-19.

Sue Rogers, Family Action head of practice development, said a lack of socialisation and reduced income during the pandemic impacted children and families in many ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "Children were born and lived in a very adult world but had tiny developing brains that were trying to make sense of all that was happening.

"Many services around the family now work in different ways, offering online self-help and complex systems that people need to navigate.

"This can mean that many families, often the most in need or in the areas of highest deprivation, will find it difficult to get the support needed for their children."

She said the Government and key decision makers must put families "at the heart of what they do", calling on services to work on addressing systemic issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This data demonstrates there is still a huge inequality for children and families, and this continues to impact the development of our youngest and most vulnerable in society," she added.

A Government spokesperson said: "Too many children still aren’t meeting the expected standards of development."

They added the Government will be focusing on "high quality" early education.

"We have already begun this work, confirming that the Nuffield Early Language Intervention programme will continue for another year for any child needing extra support with their speech and language development."