Public Health urges young people to stick to the rules as Central Bedfordshire records 86 Covid cases in 24 hours

As Covid cases in Central Bedfordshire rise sharply in just 48 hours, Public Health has urged anyone who hasn't yet been vaccinated to get a jab.

Over the last couple of weeks, daily cases in the area have varied from anything between 13 to 33 but yesterday (Monday), 86 new cases were recorded in just 24 hours in Central Bedfordshire - with another 86 recorded today (Tuesday), according to Public Health England.

It's not known why the cases have jumped and it's not thought there are any particular hotspots in Central Bedfordshire - though Public Health is concerned about younger people and is encouraging them to get the jab.

Nearby Bedford - along with Bolton, Burnley and Blackburn - had suffered a rise in infections earlier this month as the Delta variant spread. It is now the dominant variant in the UK.

Celia Shohet, assistant director Public Health, Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “We are still seeing cases of Covid-19 reported in schools, so we continue to work closely with them to ensure that all possible measures are in place, that pupils isolate when required and that they have good access to PCR testing and support.

“However, my biggest area of concern is younger adults who may have greater exposure due to their work, such as in hospitality, are largely unvaccinated (or not doubly vaccinated yet) and may come into contact with more people while socialising.

“There are strong measures in place including social distancing guidelines, easy access to regular testing, vaccinations available for all adults and self-isolation when required but this virus is highly transmissible and unless everyone sticks to the guidance then we are going to see more and more cases.”

Anyone aged 18 and over can walk into vaccination centres across Central Bedfordshire this week without the need for an appointment.

Drop-in sessions for Pfizer vaccinations are available at:

Dunstable Watling Centre - 9am to 5pm every day until Sunday

Biggleswade Hospital - 8am to 4pm every day until Sunday

Please note that if you are getting your second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, you have to wait a minimum of eight weeks from your first dose.

Drop-in sessions for AstraZeneca vaccinations are available at:

Flitwick, Rufus Centre - 8.30am to 5.45pm this Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday