UPDATE: Nearly 60 people test positive in Bedford while figures finally drop in Central Bedfordshire

As of today (August 2), Bedford recorded 59 new cases - up from 42 yesterday - with a total of 18,091 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 64 - down from 100 yesterday - with a new total of 22,506, while Luton has 80 - up from 66 yesterday - taking the total to 25,216.

There were no deaths in Bedford (485), Central Bedfordshire (576) or Luton (511).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 15 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 46 are currently being treated in hospital and nine patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 41,389 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 101,640 and Milton Keynes has 25,557 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 21,691 and now stands at 5,923,820. There were 138 deaths - up from 24 yesterday - bringing the total to 129,881.

Central Beds

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 46,898,525 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 38,590,332 had received their second dose. ​