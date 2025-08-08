Nearly a third of GP appointments in Bedfordshire took place remotely

Nearly a third of GP appointments recorded in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes in June took place over the phone or online, recent figures show.

That’s consistent with the number across England – and is the highest proportion since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Royal College of GPs said these remote consultations "offer convenience and flexibility that many patients value", adding most appointments still take place in person.

NHS England data shows 178,091 (32%) of all 555,599 GP appointments attended in the NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board area in June were carried out over the phone or online.

Undated file photo of patients sitting in the waiting room at a GP practice.

It was up from 95,102 and 21% a year earlier, and up from 127,190 in June 2020 during the pandemic – although the proportion was down from 36% then.

Across England, a third (33%) of GP consultations took place remotely in June – up from 30% the previous year and the highest proportion since the pandemic.

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chair of the Royal College of GPs, said: "Remote consultations, whether delivered over the phone or via video, can offer convenience and flexibility that many patients value, and evidence has shown that in the vast majority of cases, remote care is safe.

"Often a GP might initially consult with a patient remotely and then ask them to come into the practice if it’s necessary to see them in person."

Nationally, almost half (48%) of GP consultations were carried out by phone or online in June 2020 during the pandemic.

While this proportion fell as the impact of Covid-19 eased, it has risen again over the past two years with a strong increase in online appointments.

These accounted for just 2% of all GP consultations in June 2023 but jumped to 5% by June last year and 8% in June this year.

However, face-to-face appointments remain the most common mode of consultation, accounting for 63% of GP appointments delivered in June.

In the NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board area, 64% of consultations were carried out this way in June.

Professor Hawthorne said many patients prefer accessing care in person rather than remotely.

She added the college "supports a mixed-method approach to delivering care" in general practice, adding decisions on whether appointments should be carried out in person or remotely are made between clinicians and patients.

She said the Government "has put forward some encouraging proposals" to improve IT systems, but warned "significant investment" is needed to make this happen.

Overall, a record 383.3 million GP appointments were recorded across England in the year to June, up from 375.7 million the year prior.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said the Government had made "real progress fixing the front door of the NHS", recruiting more than 2,000 GPs and delivering an additional 7 million GP appointments.

They added: "This Government is also clear that patients should have access to health and care when they need it and people who prefer a face-to-face appointment should have one, so we are transforming the NHS app to make managing your healthcare online easy and flexible."

An NHS England spokesperson said: "Every GP practice must offer face-to-face appointments where patients want or need them, and many patients choose remote appointments where it is clinically appropriate and more convenient for them.

"GP teams are working hard to offer better access for patients, with a record number of appointments being carried out in the last year and recent findings showing the number of patients who are satisfied with their practice has improved."