Sandy dad runs London Marathon and raises over £5.5k for hospital that saved daughter's life
Joe Aris, 35, completed the race in an impressive time of four hours and six minutes, despite temperatures soaring in the capital.
The determined father-of-two was motivated to raise money for the children's hospital, at which his brave daughter – two-year-old Nancy – will undergo her fourth open heart surgery this summer.
Joe's wife, Katie, said: "The day was incredible and atmosphere was electric. It was so emotional to see everyone running for their own reasons and journeys – so to see Joe amongst the crowd of runners was so special. I am beyond proud of him, everyone is.
"It was a hot day with temperatures hitting 22 degrees so that made it exceptionally tough for the runners.
"But with everyone’s support and Joe’s determination he completed in a fantastic time of 4.06. He hit a wall a mile 20 but said nothing was stopping him from finishing."
Brave Nancy has a condition called Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF) – which means her heart doesn't work as it should – and she and her brother, Arthur were there on the day to cheer on their Daddy.
Katie added: "Arthur watched his dad from front row and I could see how proud he was, so much so he has since asked ‘can I run for Nancy next?’. Arthur went into school with Joe's medal to show everyone."
Joe has currently raised £5,500 for GOSH - and you can click here to donate and add to his total.