Biggleswade commuters can expect delays after person struck by train
All lines are blocked between these stations, whilst the emergency services are at the scene of the incident.
Thameslink services that normally run between Horsham and Peterborough will run between Horsham and Three Bridges, and between Peterborough and Hitchin only.
Thameslink stated: "Rail replacement buses have been requested to attend the following stations. These buses are extremely limited and we still ask that you delay travelling until much later where possible."
The buses are as follows: Welwyn Garden City - small number of buses confirmed but very limited; Hitchin - not yet confirmed; Stevenage - small number of buses confirmed but very limited.
For more information, click here. Thameslink added: "You can use your ticket at no extra cost on the following services: North of London: - Greater Anglia services London Liverpool Street and Cambridge/Ely. Thameslink and Great Northern services on any reasonable route, including services to/from St Albans, Luton and Bedford."
