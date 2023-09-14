Sarah Albone. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

The family of a Biggleswade woman who was murdered by her ex-partner have paid tribute to her, calling her a “beautiful ray of sunshine”.

Sarah Albone, 38, was killed by Matthew Waddell last November. He was sentenced today (September 14) to a life term of a minimum of 32 years for her death.

In a tribute released after the sentencing, Sarah’s family said: “There are no words to describe the pain of what Matthew Waddell has put us as a family through. A pain indescribable which we will live the rest of our lives with. We will never understand why or how anyone could do such a horrific act in such a callous way.

“Sarah was a beautiful ray of sunshine in all our lives, always bright, sweet and full of life. Sarah touched so many lives with her kind heart and beautiful smile, which would light up any room as soon as she walked in.

“Sarah had a love for singing, with such a passion for music. Sarah loved walking in the sunshine with her dog, Darla, but most of all loved and adored her three amazing children.

“She would do anything to help anyone. Sarah was incredibly selfless and would always put others before herself, no matter what she was going through in her own life. This is what made Sarah the special person we all love, adore and now miss so much.

“While today is hugely sad for all of us, we are determined to ensure a difference comes from this tragedy and that Sarah leaves a positive legacy.

“If there is any woman out there living in fear of their partner, please come forward and report it. If you are worried about someone you know, please come forward and report it.

“The police and a whole host of other brilliant charities and local support services are all committed to keeping victims safe from domestic violence and abuse.

“Our plea to people is to please reach out for help when you can, as we would want no other family to have to go through what we have.