A Biggleswade man who hid his partner’s body in a suitcase in a wheelie bin was today (September 11) found guilty of her murder.

Matthew Waddell, 35, was convicted following the death of 38-year-old Sarah Albone at her home in Biggleswade.

Luton Crown Court heard that Sarah had been killed in a ‘frenzied attack’ that included stamping, kicking, punching and the possible use of a weapon. Her body was found inside a suitcase that had been dumped in a wheelie bin outside her house.

In November 2022, friends and family became increasingly concerned for Sarah, her relationship with Waddell and her lack of communication with them. Before this time, they had been concerned about the toxic nature of their relationship and Waddell’s control over Sarah.

A missing person report was submitted to police on February 21 after Sarah had not seen family and friends or answered any of their calls.

Waddell told her family that Sarah was at a hospital being treated for her mental health and that her phone was broken so she could not answer calls. A friend began receiving messages from someone pretending to be Sarah, who claimed to be in hospital and asked for cash. But the language and grammar used made them suspect it was not Sarah on the other end of the phone.

As part of the missing person investigation, Waddell spoke to officers where he continued to claim that Sarah was in hospital, but records did not match up when they were scrutinised.

Shortly after their visit, officers received a text message from someone purporting to be Sarah claiming to be safe and well, but mobile phone data showed the message came from the vicinity of Sarah’s home.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit launched a murder investigation and Waddell was arrested on suspicion of murder on February 25.

When officers searched the property, a large amount of blood was found around the house and parts of the carpet had been removed where Waddell had attempted to cover his tracks. Cadaver dogs assisted with the search and located a blood-stained duvet hidden in a suitcase. Despite the lengths Waddell had gone to to conceal Sarah’s body, she was discovered on the property shortly after.

A post-mortem revealed that her cause of death was airway obstruction caused by catastrophic injuries to her head, and it was believed she died in November 2022. She was found with a number of other injuries to her face, ribs and back.

Waddell, of Winston Crescent, Biggleswade, was found guilty of murder at Luton Crown Court. He is due to be sentenced on Thursday (September 14) at the same court

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridge and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, who led the investigation, said: “This was a horrifically violent and despicable crime which has cost a woman her life.

“Sarah was a vulnerable woman who made several attempts to leave Waddell, but he continued to manipulate her in a bid to remain a part of her life. When he felt like he was fully losing control in the relationship, he launched his fatal attack.

“His actions did not end after the attack. He went to great lengths to try and cover up what he had done, and he continued his coercive behaviour as he lied to Sarah’s family and friends. My thoughts remain with Sarah’s family and her close friends at this time.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Zara Brown is the force’s new Male Violence Against Women and Girl's lead. She added: “This is a harrowing case which has sadly seen a young woman and mother’s life lost.

“This kind of controlling and violent behaviour is dangerous and unacceptable and demonstrates how this type of behaviour can escalate rapidly.

“We know that people are living with abuse and in fear and we know it is not always easy to walk away. As a force, we will continue to advocate for the safety of women and girls, by providing a safe space for women to report and access support.”