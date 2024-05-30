Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedfordshire's new police and crime commissioner (PCC), John Tizard, has spent his first few weeks “gaining an understanding" of Bedfordshire Police.

And it’s “important” that residents and stakeholders are part of the process to develop his Police and Crime Plan.

In a report to be presented at next week’s Bedfordshire Police and Crime Panel (June 4), the new PCC wrote that most of his time since starting the role on May 8 had been spent meeting key stakeholders in the police service. This included visiting police facilities and meeting officers and police staff.

PCC John Tizard. Image courtesy of the Labour party.

The commissioner wrote that the meetings, discussions, reading and research are “critical” for him to gain an understanding of the Bedfordshire Police service.

Adding that many more such meetings, conversations and visits are planned for the coming few weeks.

“Listening to residents, elected officials, businesses, faith and community groups, trade unions and others will be core to how I plan to ensure that I am informed and aware of issues and concerns over the four years of my tenure,” he wrote.

The report said a PCC’s Police and Crime Plan that sets out their vision and the strategic tone for policing and activity within the criminal justice system that he/she is responsible for and/or can influence.

There will be a “full and inclusive” public consultation after the July’s general election prior to finalising the new plan’s final draft.

The PCC wrote: “I want to hear from those who do not usually respond to public consultations, not only those who do.

“It is important that local residents and stakeholders have the opportunity to be part of this process in order that I am able to represent their views and the plan can genuinely be a Bedfordshire Plan for the people, communities and businesses of Bedfordshire.

“The plan will contain clear measurable outcomes and targets so that I can be held to account by the Panel and others for its implementation,” he wrote.

The Bedfordshire Police and Crime Panel will meet at 6.30pm on Tuesday, June 4, at Borough Hall in Bedford.