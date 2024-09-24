Assistance centre set up at Shefford Town Council to support flood victims

Shefford Town Council, and right, a flood warning. Images: Google/Oli Scarff and Getty Images.

Shefford Town Council has become an assistance centre for victims of flooding in the area.

The town received an red alert from the government which warned of rising water levels from the River Flit, River Hit and River Ivel at Shefford and Clifton yesterday evening (September 23) and overnight.

In the early hours of the morning, Bedfordshire Police reported that Northbridge Street had been closed in both directions due to flooding.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays

Central Bedfordshire Council said: "Some roads and paths may also be blocked by flooding so please make extra time for your journey. Do not attempt to drive, cycle or walk through flood water - it can be deeper than it looks.

"If you are driving through heavy rain turn your headlights on and leave twice as much space between you and the car in front - it takes longer to stop in the wet.

"If you or someone you know is vulnerable and needs assistance, contact our emergency helpline number 0300 300 8500. Please note, this is not to request sandbags or aquasacs."

If there is a threat of injury or a threat to life, please dial 999 and call the fire and rescue service.

Yesterday, Shefford Town Councillor Paul Mackin MBE posted a statement to social media: "As with many places we are experiencing high water levels. The Shefford Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) have been monitoring water levels around our riverside footpaths for the last 24 hours.

"All footpaths beside the rivers in Shefford are now flooded to some extent and the levels are expected to continue rising for several hours.

"We advise you not to attempt to walk through the flooded sections as the surfaces are slippery and dangerous. We are also aware of properties that have flood water in and around their gardens.

"We advise that every effort should be made to stay out of flooded areas. The CERT will continue monitoring the situation."

Visit Central Bedfordshire Council's website for more information.