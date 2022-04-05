Fire crews tackle blaze in Biggleswade's Baden Powell Way
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has asked people to avoid Baden Powell Way in Biggleswade as it tackles a blaze.
By Laura Hutchinson
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 4:35 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 5:40 pm
The service has received more than 20 calls to the Biggleswade street, reporting a possible barn fire.
Teams from Biggleswade, Shefford, Kempston and Toddington are currently in attendance.
The fire service has also asked for people to keep their windows and doors closed due the amount of smoke from the fire.
And this is the second barn fire in the town firefighters have tackled today (April 5).
Earlier, firefighters were called to a barn fire in a derelict horse barn near Furzenhall Road.