The fire service is urging people to avoid the area

The service has received more than 20 calls to the Biggleswade street, reporting a possible barn fire.

Teams from Biggleswade, Shefford, Kempston and Toddington are currently in attendance.

The fire service has also asked for people to keep their windows and doors closed due the amount of smoke from the fire.

And this is the second barn fire in the town firefighters have tackled today (April 5).