Awards for Biggleswade cubs after fun fundraiser
The cubs raised more than £1,900
A Biggleswade cubs group has smashed its fundraising target after coming up with a loo-ny idea.
Biggleswade Cub Scouting group Neptune raised more than £1,900, after completing the Great Biggleswade Loo Push on February 3.
And on Thursday they were all presented with certificates for their hard work.
Two go karts, with thrones of donated loo pans were pushed through the streets by the cubs, helping to raise funds for a new toilet block at the Mafambisa Care Point in South Africa.