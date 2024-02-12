News you can trust since 1891
Awards for Biggleswade cubs after fun fundraiser

The cubs raised more than £1,900
By Lynn Hughes
Published 12th Feb 2024, 12:01 GMT
The cubs with their awardsThe cubs with their awards
A Biggleswade cubs group has smashed its fundraising target after coming up with a loo-ny idea.

Biggleswade Cub Scouting group Neptune raised more than £1,900, after completing the Great Biggleswade Loo Push on February 3.

And on Thursday they were all presented with certificates for their hard work.

Two go karts, with thrones of donated loo pans were pushed through the streets by the cubs, helping to raise funds for a new toilet block at the Mafambisa Care Point in South Africa.

