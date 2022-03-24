Biggleswade school kitchen manager lifts the lid on cooking with one of Gordon Ramsay's chefs

A Bedfordshire school kitchen manager was back on national radio, this time detailing her experience cooking school meals with one of Gordon Ramsay's chefs.

Tina who serves up food at Edward Peake Middle School in Biggleswade called the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show asking for assistance.

She had been left stranded after the usual chef went home with illness and another was isolating after testing positive for Covid.

Ramsay and Tina's exchange went out live on Vernon Kay's Radio 2 show and it was the Bolton broadcaster who she spoke to again.

Speaking to Vernon via a videolink, Tina said: "When I phoned in I really did not expect for him to send a chef, and, when I finally got a message saying: 'your chef will be with you in an hour'.

"I thought, 'oh my god', I'm going to have to fess up to the head, and I hope she doesn't give me detention, or lines to do all week.

Rob Roy Cameron with the Edward Peake team

"Everyone sort of went, 'what? 'What have you done?'

"And I said, 'well, I've inadvertently got a chef from Gordon Ramsay'.

"I said: 'I don't know how, but it's happening!'"

Rob Roy Cameron was the chef sent from one of Ramsay's restaurants on the rescue mission.

Ramsay made the novel cookery rescue mission a reality, Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appetit)

Tina continued explaining just how helpful, the professional cook was. She added: "He was lovely.

"And I'm sure he was terrified by having three menopausal women around him in the kitchen all day.

"But he was lovely, he was really good."

The first job Tina set Rob was to prepare some cauliflower cheese.

This was a source of much fascination to Vernon who is scarred from his experiences eating mediocre cauliflower cheese at school.

He said: "Now, this is exciting. This is exciting, because I know right now, everyone who is listening, every single person who is listening, is having a flashback to school cauliflower and cheese.

"And...if it's like my old school cauliflower and cheese, it's not a good flashback.

"So, you've got a chef from one of Gordon Ramsay's kitchens coming in to prep the cauliflower cheese?"

Tina was very complimentary of Rob's culinary skills, saying: "He made the sauce. He made everything, and it was beautiful, because I had some myself, and it was lovely."

Vernon went on to speculate that the near 250 covers that Rob made was probably the most he's ever done in his career.

Rob also hung around to put on a cookery demonstration for the students at Edward Peake Middle School.

Tina added: "Thank you so much Gordon for sending me your chef, it was amazing. I really didn't expect that but it's been fantastic, thank you."